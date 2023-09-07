Drake Shows Off The Many Bras He Received From Fans While On Tour: Photo

Image Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Drake, 36, celebrated his album’s release date by sharing a photo of the many bras given to him by his fans amid his recent tour on Sept. 6. The “One Dance” hitmaker took to the social media platform to share the snapshot with a giant grin on his face and joked about his comeback. “Remember when we both forgot who the f*** I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” he penned in the caption of the hilarious photo.

In the now-viral photo, Drake stood in front of countless bras from his fans and held up his arms to seemingly show off the undergarments. As previously mentioned, the 36-year-old rapper had a large smile plastered on his face and rocked a grey shirt that read: “If a******** could fly this place would be an airport.” He completed his ensemble with diamond earrings, baggy jeans, and white sneakers.

Soon after he shared the photo with his 142 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing Drake in front of the plethora of bras. “Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour,” one fan joked, while another added, “bruh got a library full of bras.” A separate fan couldn’t help but notice that the bras were seemingly placed on the floor in order by size. “Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they’re organized by size,” they penned. Fellow singer, Nelly Furtado, replied to Drake’s post with a cheeky note. “Way more fun than my stuffed animal collection,” she joked.

Amid the Hollywood heartthrob‘s summer tour, many fans have tossed serval objects onstage to grab his attention. In early July, the Euphoria producer was hit by a phone while performing on stage. Most recently, at the end of Aug. Drake caught a book that was thrown onto the stage at his concert in San Francisco. Despite these shocking moments, some fans have also clearly thrown their bras onto the stage for the musician.

Aside from the silly bra snapshot, Drake took to Instagram the following day to officially announce the release date for his next album, For All The Dogs. “FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22,” he captioned the video on Sept. 6. The father-of-one teased the album just weeks ago when he shared that his son, Adonis, 5, illustrated the album cover. “FOR ALL THE DOGS Cover by Adonis,” he captioned the photo of the artwork.