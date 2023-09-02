Sofia Vergara Rocks Sexy Lace Outfit While Attending Beyonce’s Concert After Divorce: Photos

Sofia Vergara, 51, is continuing to embrace her new single life. The actress took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share some new photos of herself attending Beyonce‘s Los Angeles, CA Renaissance Tour concert. The beauty was also joined by a large group of friends and looked like she was having the time of her life as she wore a sexy outfit.

Sofia’s outfit included a black lace bustier top with a long shiny skirt. She also added matching heels and had her long hair down as she carried around a silver purse. Gracias @anastasiasoare 🌟🌟BEYONCE❤️❤️❤️,” the America’s Got Talent judge captioned the post.

Sofia, who split from her husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year, wasn’t the only celeb to check out Beyonce’s memorable show in L.A. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also photographed dancing to some of the former Destiny’s Child member’s greatest hits at the venue. Meghan also brought along her mom, Doria Ragland, who seemed to be having a fun night.

A few days before Sofia has a blast at Beyonce’s concert, she made headlines for telling the world she’s “single” after an America’s Got Talent contestant flirted with her. “I’m here! I’m single,” she said when stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, who has cerebral palsy and can’t speak, used his text-to-speech app to talk to his dog and hit on Sofia. “Go fetch Sofía Viagra,” he said, intentionally butchering Sofia’s last name.

Sofia and Joe, whom she married in 2015, announced they were splitting up on July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” their statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Shortly after the announcement, Joe filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. A prenup agreement also said they plan to “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.”