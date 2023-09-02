Jimmy Buffett’s Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Reportedly Battled Disease For Years

The 'Margaritaville' crooner passed away at the age of 76 on Sept. 1, and was reportedly battling a disease for the past few years.

September 2, 2023
Jimmy Buffett, Daughter
Jimmy Buffett Jimmy Buffet Rally for Gubernatorial Democratic Candidate Andrew Gillum, West Palm Beach, USA - 03 Nov 2018
Jimmy Buffett died after a lengthy skin cancer battle, according to a source at TMZ. The singer, who was 76, was apparently diagnosed with the disease four years ago and it turned into lymphoma, which was ultimately the cause of his death, the insider said. “He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively,” one close friend shared.

The source also said that Jimmy began receiving hospice care last Monday and had close family and friends with him throughout. Sir Paul McCartney also apparently went to the “Margaritaville” crooner’s home a week ago and sang to his family.

Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy with a margarita during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Jimmy’s death shocked many people when it was announced on his website on Friday night, and since then, there’s been a huge outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fellow celebrities and fans. Miles Teller, Brian Wilson, Andy Cohen, and more took to social media to share special tribute posts. Political figures like Bill Clinton also expressed sadness over Jimmy’s passing.

“Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans,” the former U.S. president wrote in a tweet.

Many fans wondered about Jimmy’s health after he was forced to reschedule a show in May, due to being hospitalized. Although he didn’t reveal what he was being treated for at the time, he expressed his gratitude for his supporters and talked about “growing old,” in a social media message.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he wrote. “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

