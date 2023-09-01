Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He’s Lost 55 Pounds In Weight Loss Journey: See Before & After

Shaquille O’Neal looks good and feels good. The 51-year-old basketball legend revealed he lost 55 pounds to Entertainment Tonight on August 31. Shaq said in the interview that he currently weighs 351 pounds and wants to continue on his weight loss journey. “I’m probably gonna get between 315 and 330,” Shaq said, revealing his overall weight loss goal. The retired athlete said he hasn’t been this skinny since he weighed 315 pounds when he won the 2006 NBA Finals with the Miami Heat.

Shaq recalled how much he was struggling health wise when he was around 400 pounds. “I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” he said in the ET interview. “I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror. I was like, ‘I’m gonna lose 20’ and then I was trying to lose 20,” he added. Shaq explained that he set “crazy goals” for himself to lose weight and joked that he has “a little 4.9 pack” right now, though he said he wants to get “an eight pack” eventually.

Shaq showed off his weight loss in a video he posted to Instagram on Aug. 31. The star hilariously danced to rap music while wearing a black T-shirt and grey sweatpants with big black sunglasses. Shaq proudly displayed his slimmed-down look for his followers in the video. He laughed and pointed to the camera during his fun dance session.

Shaq previously revealed he lost 40 pounds back in December. He told Entertainment Tonight at the time that he got blood work done and decided he needed to eat healthier to lose the weight. “I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew,” he said. “So, he [his friend] was saying you can’t do this, you can’t do that, more vegetables, my iron’s low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. “Plus the supplements I’m taking, and the shakes I’m drinking, the weight just fell off.”

The former LA Lakers player explained that he adopted several health habits like starting his days with a 30-minute walk and cutting out bread and soda from his diet. He said in the Dec. 2022 interview that he still wanted to lose more weight by the time he turned 51 in March. We’re well past that milestone and Shaq is continuing to conquer his weight loss journey in such an impressive way. And he’s not done yet!