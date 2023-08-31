Salma Hayek Rocks Navy Bikini Top & Matching Skirt As She Poses On The Stairs: Photo

Salma Hayek isn’t done showing off her incredible physique in bikinis! In a new Instagram photo shared Wednesday, August 30 the Once Upon A Time In Mexico actress, 56, once again wore a sexy bikini top — this time, a chic navy blue plunging number, as she stood on the stairs of an elegantly appointed home. She wore her mid-length hair down and curly, and finished the look with a matching long navy blue and white skirt with a chevron design and fringes along the hem. The mom of one posed to devastatingly sexy effect, but she refrained from adding a caption to the sultry snap.

Her 26.5 million fans on the platform, however, had plenty to say about the sexy ensemble. “She is all that is right,” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “Beautiful Mermaid / Hermosa Sirena,” along with a cute mermaid emoji. “Divina you are so beautiful I love how you have always represented Mexican women curvy and beautiful. Thank you,” gushed a third.

A fourth follower showered her with praise in a lengthy comment, confessing a lifelong crush and going so far as to compare her to the late Audrey Hepburn. “Dude I have totally had a crush on you since I was like 9years old or so , aka saw Desperado when I wasn’t supposed to and I was in love haha…anyhow hope your having a great life and keep on trucking … idk if you really watch this or a publicist does but good on you for becoming an icon such as Hepburn was in earlier times,” they raved.

Salma’s been posting the incredible bikini snaps for years now. And in a 2021 interview, she gave some insight as to why she was sharing so many of them. “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that she’d been on vacation. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.”