Jenna Jameson Gives A Health Update After She Was Told She Had A Year To Live

Jenna Jameson, 49, opened up about her scary health battle and how she was told that she only had one year left to live. The adult movie star spoke to Entertainment Tonight on August 30 and revealed she spent nine months in the hospital, and during that time doctors misdiagnosed her with Guillain-Barré as they tried to figure out what was wrong with her. “When I was first told that I didn’t have very long to live, I think I just balled up,” Jenna said in the interview. “I didn’t really know how to digest that.”

Jenna couldn’t walk and dealt with memory issues from her mysterious illness. While doctors predicted that her sickness was fatal, Jenna refused to sit around and wait to die. “I finally got to the point where I was like, ‘I have to take my health into my own hands,’ so I put myself in a wheelchair and I wheeled myself out of the hospital,” she told ET. “I ended up just taking everything into my own hands and making it happen. I knew that I still had so much life left to live.”

The former Playboy Playmate explained that she “was feeling stagnant” the whole time she was at the hospital. “They were just testing me and taking blood, and I just felt terrible. I think a lot of it was the emotional aspect of being sequestered, and nobody’s coming to see you, and just not knowing what’s going on around you,” she said. “I just decided, good or bad, I’m getting out of here and I’m going to go at it holistically.”

And Jenna’s risky decision with her health paid off. She told ET that she can walk again and her memory improved from going to a cognitive therapist. She also said that switching to a healthier diet helped a lot. “I feel myself coming back to life when I eat correctly, keto wise. I feel energetic. I finally feel like sunshine again,” Jenna shared, noting that she feels about 75 percent better and is “really happy” right now.

Jenna last gave an update on her health in May 2023. She revealed on Instagram that she got back her ability to walk and was exercising frequently with her wife, Jessi Lawless. “Update… my legs are feeling so gooood! Keto is helping my brain and leaning me out. Bottom line, life is fantastic,” she said.