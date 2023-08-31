George Clooney Packs On The PDA With Gorgeous Wife Amal During DVF Awards In Venice: Photos

George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal were spotted cuddling up for sweet pics at the star-studded DVF awards in Italy!

George and Amal Clooney
George Clooney, Amal Clooney People's Postcode Lottery photocall, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 14 Mar 2019
Como, ITALY - George and Amal Clooney, along with their sleepy kids Ella and Alexander, embark on a boat trip in Como. Waving at passersby, George sports a classy look with sunglasses, a blue shirt, and khaki pants, while Amal turns heads in a sun hat and black dress Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

George Clooney and his wife Amal are a surefire way to class up any event! And on Thursday, August 31, they did just that while attending the Diane Von Furstenberg Awards during the 80th Venice Film Festival in Italy. In pics you can see below, the mom of two looked radiant in a blush pink lacy dress with a drop waist, ribbon detail, and tulle overlay as she snuggled up to the Ocean’s 11 star for pics. She carried a small bronze handbag and wore delicate strappy heels, accessorizing with glamorous duster earrings reaching to her shoulders. 

George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal Clooney snuggled up at the DVF Awards during the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31, 2023. (ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

George smiled while wrapping his arm around her waist to pull her in close. He wore a smart monochromatic look, with a dark gray jacket, shirt, and pants — minus the formal necktie. Other stars seen at the event included Emma Thompson and of course, the legendary DVF designer herself.

Aside from being a high-profile couple, George and Amal are also parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 6, whom they were seen with on a sweet family boat ride back in July in Lake Como. The pair were also seen holding hands in Venice as they stepped out together ahead of the big festival.

While George once admitted he never wanted to get married to begin with, he also confessed he “couldn’t be happier” with his family life. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids,” he divulged during a November 2021 appearance on the podcast, WTF With Marc Maron.

George and Amal Clooney, Diane Von Furstenberg
George and Amal Clooney chat with Diane Von Furstenberg at the event. (ANDREA MEROLA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” he continued. “And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different. I went out with a lot of really nice, smart and talented people. It’s just that every once in a while, there’s somebody that’s specifically for you. I feel like Amal and I feel that way.”

