George Clooney Packs On The PDA With Gorgeous Wife Amal During DVF Awards In Venice: Photos

George Clooney and his wife Amal are a surefire way to class up any event! And on Thursday, August 31, they did just that while attending the Diane Von Furstenberg Awards during the 80th Venice Film Festival in Italy. In pics you can see below, the mom of two looked radiant in a blush pink lacy dress with a drop waist, ribbon detail, and tulle overlay as she snuggled up to the Ocean’s 11 star for pics. She carried a small bronze handbag and wore delicate strappy heels, accessorizing with glamorous duster earrings reaching to her shoulders.

George smiled while wrapping his arm around her waist to pull her in close. He wore a smart monochromatic look, with a dark gray jacket, shirt, and pants — minus the formal necktie. Other stars seen at the event included Emma Thompson and of course, the legendary DVF designer herself.

Aside from being a high-profile couple, George and Amal are also parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 6, whom they were seen with on a sweet family boat ride back in July in Lake Como. The pair were also seen holding hands in Venice as they stepped out together ahead of the big festival.

While George once admitted he never wanted to get married to begin with, he also confessed he “couldn’t be happier” with his family life. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids,” he divulged during a November 2021 appearance on the podcast, WTF With Marc Maron.

“And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” he continued. “And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different. I went out with a lot of really nice, smart and talented people. It’s just that every once in a while, there’s somebody that’s specifically for you. I feel like Amal and I feel that way.”