Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara Coordinate In Sexy Zebra Print Outfits For ‘AGT’s Latest Episode: Photos

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara are not only co-stars, but they’re also outfit twins. The duo both chose to wear zebra print outfits for the latest episode of America’s Got Talent and they absolutely slayed the red carpet in their sexy outfits.

Heidi looked fabulous in her usual attire – a short mini dress that puts her incredibly toned, long legs on full display. The supermodel opted for a Halpern Strapless Sequined Tulle Mini Dress that was skintight and covered in red, green, black, and white zebra prints. She accessorized her sparkling mini with a pair of black and white peep-toe Jessica Rich Lori Sandals and a matching black and white chevron choker necklace. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and straight while her front bangs covered her forehead. A smokey eye with super dark black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip tied her look together.

As for Sofia, she looked just as gorgeous in her zebra outfit which was a plunging black and white jumpsuit. The halterneck one-piece featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage and a bedazzled silver sparkly belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The bottom half of the jumpsuit featured straight-leg pants with pockets and she tied her look together with long, flowy waves, a sultry smokey eye, and a matte brown lip.

Both of these ladies always bring their A-game when it comes to their AGT outfits and just the other day, Heidi slayed in a sparkly dress, yet again, when she rocked a strapless Roland Mouret Sequin-Embellished Midi Dress with a pair of Jessica Rich Imani Crystal High Heel Mules. Meanwhile, Sofia wore a pair of fitted, high-waisted Nadine Merabi Charlotte Hot Pink Pants with a matching strapless Nadine Merabi Faye Hot Pink Top with a long flowy train on one side of the top.