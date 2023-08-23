Heidi Klum Dances To Doja Cat In Plunging Red Cutout Mini Dress: Watch

Heidi Klum, 50, is a dazzling dancing beauty, in her latest Instagram video! The model busted some moves to Doja Cat‘s new song, “Paint the Town Red” in a sexy appropriate red sleeveless dress while her long blonde hair was down, in the new clip. She also lip synced to the tune, which was released on Aug. 4, and looked confident and happy.

Heidi captioned the epic video with several red heart emojis as well as a silly face emoji. The post received many likes, as all of her posts do, but she seemed to have the comments turned off. In addition to the dancing video, she strutted her stuff in another video promoting America’s Got Talent, which she is a judge on. She wore the same red dress and matching heels, and captioned it with, “AGT starting soon,” along with a red heart and “in love” emoji.

The second video received a lot of compliments from fans and proved to be a big hit. “You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “hottie.” Others gushed over her fashion choice and some expressed excitement for the new episode of America’s Got Talent.

Before Heidi made headlines with her latest Instagram videos, she got attention for posing for photos during what appeared to be a fun dinner at Nobu restaurant with her America’s Got Talent co-judges, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. She wore a figure-flattering leopard print strapless dress with a plunging neckline at the Malibu, CA location. At one point, she got playful by posing with a kissing face to the camera, and seemed to have a great time.

When Heidi’s not posing for solo videos or going out with friends, she’s enjoying getaways with her husband Tom Kaulitz. Last week, she was seen bathing topless while spending time with the hunk during a vacation in Capri, Italy. He also went shirtless while wearing light blue shorts and appeared to take photos of his wife posing in between rocks.