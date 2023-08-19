Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Neon Dress For Dinner With Heidi Klum Amid Her Split From Joe Manganiello: Photos

Sofia Vergara, 51, proved she’s continuing to enjoy nights out with friends despite her recent split from Joe Manganiello, with her latest visit to Nobu restaurant. The actress was joined by her fellow America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as well as other pals at the Malibu, CA location, and wowed in a strapless neon green dress that went down to her knees. She paired the fashion choice with tan strappy platform heels and had her hair down as walked outside.

Heidi also looked amazing in a figure-flattering leopard print dress that also went down to her knees. She paired it with matching heels, and had some of her hair pulled up while the rest was down. Howie rocked a black polo style shirt with a gray collar and jeans.

In addition to being photographed outside, the trio posed for smiling photos that Sofia and Heidi shared to Instagram. “Los amo,” Sofia captioned the photos, while Heidi captioned hers with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts, and a red heart emoji. Heidi also shared a video of herself striking various poses in the leopard print outfit and matching sunglasses. “Its Friday 😎,” she wrote alongside it.

Before Sofia’s latest outing with Heidi, Howie, and more, she was seen attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles. She wore a sparkly black and silver striped outfit as she enjoyed the show and posed for photos. She was also filmed arriving at the SoFi Stadium, where the concert was held, and told nearby photographers she was excited to see the talented songwriter.

Sofia has been spotted a few times since she and Joe announced that they were ending their marriage after seven years. Joe filed the paperwork for a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause, and the former lovebirds released a joint statement that revealed they still “love and care” for each other. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement, which was given to Page Six, read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”