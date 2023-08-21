Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Sexy Moves In Sheer Corset Top At Karol G Concert After Joe Manganiello Split

Sofia Vergara is living her best single life. The 'AGT' judge was dancing up a storm at Karol G's concert with her 'Griselda' castmates and more.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 21, 2023 9:18AM EDT
Sofia Vergara
View gallery
Sofia Vergara 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Sofia Vergara 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum 'America's Got Talent' Season 17, Live Show Red Carpet, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Aug 2022
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Joe Manganiello, who?! Sofia Vergara isn’t letting a bad breakup prevent her from having a good time. The 51-year-old Modern Family star attended the Karol G concert in Pasadena on August 19 and showed off her moves to the music. In a video from the concert, Sofia couldn’t stop smiling as she rolled her hips to the beat while wearing a sheer corset top and ripped jeans.

The newly-single star attended the concert with niece Claudia Vergara, cousin Maria Vergara, and friend Paulina Vega. Sofia also crossed paths with her Griselda cast members, including Orlando Pineda, Alberto Guerra, and Jose Velazquez. “Griselda’s crew!” Sofia captioned an Instagram photo. Sofia’s Griselda Netflix series is expected to premiere this fall. She plays the notorious drug queenpin. 

Sofia has been living it up with her friends and family ever since her split from Joe was announced on July 17. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair said in a statement to Page Six.

The couple had been married for 7 years. Joe filed for divorce from Sofia and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. Because of their pre-nuptial agreement, Joe and Sofia will “keep the assets they accumulated during their 7-year marriage.”

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara sizzles in a strapless black dress. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In the weeks since their split was announced, Sofia has been relaxing on vacation in Italy. Upon her return to the United States, the Colombian actress attended the Taylor Swift concert like pretty much everyone else in Hollywood. She recently had dinner with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, two of her fellow America’s Got Talent judges. Sofia, Heidi, and Howie are gearing up for the AGT season 18 live shows, which kick off on August 22.

Meanwhile, Joe has been keeping a very low profile since filing for divorce. The 46-year-old was spotted out with his dog, Bubbles, in Los Angeles on August 12 and was no longer wearing his wedding ring.

ad