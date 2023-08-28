Kim Kardashian Glows In Bright White Bikini For ‘Self Reflection’: Photo

Kim Kardashian always looks fabulous and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram photo. The 42-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a glowing white bikini while lounging on a staircase at night.

Kim posted the photo with the caption, “self reflection,” as she rocked the tiny white triangle string bikini that was glowing in the dark. She topped her look off with a pair of retro sunglasses and had her hair down and parted in the middle in waves.

Kim is always showing off her incredible figure on social media and aside from this look, she recently posted another bikini photo while taking a dip in the pool. In the photo, Kim wore a metallic gold Dolce & Gabbana Triangle Bikini with Dg Logo that put her toned figure on full display. Kim’s triangle bikini top showed off major cleavage and she styled the top with matching high-rise, skinny strap bottoms.

When Kim isn’t rocking bikinis, she still manages to show off her toned midriff and she did just that in a mirror selfie when she wore a white Skims Cotton Jersey Racerback Bra in Bone with a pair of baggy jeans. Kim showed off her toned abs and tiny waist in the outfit and she styled her bralette with light-wash baggy distressed jeans with doodles all over them and huge holes on the knees.

Another one of our favorite recent crop top looks from Kim was her sleeveless sheer black cropped tank that showed her bra beneath. She styled the top with a pair of black and white vintage Adidas Windbreaker Pants and a diamond body chain.