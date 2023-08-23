Kim Kardashian Rocked These High-Top Sneakers In Japan & You Can Shop Her Exact Pair

Image Credit: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If Kim Kardashian has a pair of Converse, I want a pair! On her trip to Tokyo, Japan in August, she rocked a pair of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops, along with a graphic tee and black joggers. She showed off her kicks in a TikTok with her daughter, North, with the caption, “Living life in Tokyo,” and to the song “American Boy.”

Converse sneakers are shoes that always stay in style, no matter what fashion trends come and go — the brand is almost 115 years old! The Chuck Taylor high tops match any vibe you’re looking for, with a modern look yet still having an old-school flair. They are perfect for elevating a comfortable look if you’re keeping it simple and cute in a sweat set, or if you’re just looking to run some errands in jeans and a loose tee. The shoes are so versatile that the options are endless!

Not only is the style of the sneaker timeless, but customers swear by the comfort. The Chuck Taylor’s are so lightweight and breathable that you won’t even remember you have them on. There are vulcanized rubber soles, which deliver durable traction, along with supportive insoles that will cushion your feet all day long.

The black and white colors of the shoe keep it simple, but there’s still that detectable and classic Converse logo on the ankle that adds some pizzazz. If you want to spice it up even more and add some color to your shoe collection, there are dozens of options — such as yellow, blue, red, brown, and more.