‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd & ‘Station 19’s Danielle Savre Look So In Love On Vacay With His Kids: Photos

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, 50, and Station 19 beauty Danielle Savre, 35, seemed to be perfectly in love while vacationing together with his kids! In sweet PDA pics posted to Kevin’s Instagram on Monday, Aug. 28, Kevin and his elated kids boarded a banana boat with huge smiles on their faces. In another, Danielle and Kevin held coconuts while starting lovingly into each other’s eyes, with the actress wearing a bikini top with shorts and an adorable bucket hat. In another snap, Kevin kissed the cheek of one of his children in the pool while snuggling two of them. A group shot showed family members at the airport. A cute selfie showed Kevin and Danielle snuggling up together, and another photo showed the family’s bags stacked to the top of a van.

“Banana boating..tennis in the rain..birthday celebrations, so many magical memories made! Thank you,” Kevin captioned the post, tagging the location at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic. Kevin has 2.9 million followers on the platform, and many of them couldn’t help but rush to the comments thread to comment. “I love you together. It’s so wonderful to see Danielle so happy and radiant like this,” wrote a fan, with another remarking, “these pics absolutely made my day better.” “Omg this looks like so much fun!!! Love seeing you guys happy,” a third gushed.

Kevin and Danielle first emerged as a couple with a steamy appearance in June of 2023, as they enjoyed a romantic, PDA-filled vacation in star-studded Lake Como. Meanwhile Kevin, who split from his ex-wife Arielle Goldrath in 2022, finalized his divorce that same month.

“A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship,” he wrote in an Instagram announcement just over a year ago, in July of 2022. “We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

Kevin and Arielle share two young children, two children, son Aiden and daughter Nava. He also shares son Joseph and daughter Iona with ex Jane Parker, whom he divorced in 2018.