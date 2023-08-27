Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Reunite With Gigi Hadid For Stylish Dinner In L.A.: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Hailey Bieber, 26, met up with Gigi Hadid, 28, for what appeared to be a fun dinner in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend. All three gorgeous gals looked incredible in summer outfits that were both comfortable-looking and fashionable. They were photographed walking outside the restaurant they visited, and in a vehicle, that had Hailey in the driver’s seat, Kendall in the passenger seat, and Gigi in the backseat.

Kendall’s outfit included a light blue, white, and lavender sleeveless long dress and white slip-on shoes. She also had her long hair down and carried a matching white purse. Hailey’s outfit consisted of a sleeveless white mini dress that had an orange and yellow pattern on it. She also wore white shoes and carried an orange purse as her shoulder-length hair was down.

Gigi topped the style off with a black leather sleeveless crop top and jeans. She also wore black loafer shoes and had her wavy blonde hair down as she held onto another black top. All three women accessorized their looks with earrings and necklaces, and added flattering makeup that brought out some of their best features.

Before Gigi reunited with Kendall and Hailey, who she’s known to be good friends with, she reunited with her other good friend, Taylor Swift. The runway star and singer attended a star-studded game night hosted by Questlove over the weekend of Aug. 18, and looked like they were having a great time, in photos that were shared from the event. They all played card games and enjoyed drinks while sitting at a table and chatting.

Gigi, who is the mother of a two-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, was also seen at a few of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows over the summer. She danced and sang along to some of the talented songwriter’s biggest hits as she watched the shows in a VIP section of the venues.