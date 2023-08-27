Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Reunite With Gigi Hadid For Stylish Dinner In L.A.: Photos

The models wore summer-friendly outfits as they were photographed outside the restaurant and inside a car.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 27, 2023 1:34PM EDT
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner is red hot in NYC. 01 Jun 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA434231_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* -Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoy a night out at 'Matsuhisa' Sushi Restaurant in Aspen Colorado.The sisters put on a very stylish display as they stepped out together for dinner on Sunday for a girl’s night out. Kylie stepped out in jeans, a white collared top with buttons and a fur bucket hat. Kendall put on a chic display in all black and a leather coat with fur lining. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 1 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner seen leaving her hotel with Fai Khadra. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA899419_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Hailey Bieber, 26, met up with Gigi Hadid, 28, for what appeared to be a fun dinner in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend. All three gorgeous gals looked incredible in summer outfits that were both comfortable-looking and fashionable. They were photographed walking outside the restaurant they visited, and in a vehicle, that had Hailey in the driver’s seat, Kendall in the passenger seat, and Gigi in the backseat.

Kendall’s outfit included a light blue, white, and lavender sleeveless long dress and white slip-on shoes. She also had her long hair down and carried a matching white purse. Hailey’s outfit consisted of a sleeveless white mini dress that had an orange and yellow pattern on it. She also wore white shoes and carried an orange purse as her shoulder-length hair was down.

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner
Hailey and Kendall during a previous event. (Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock)

Gigi topped the style off with a black leather sleeveless crop top and jeans. She also wore black loafer shoes and had her wavy blonde hair down as she held onto another black top. All three women accessorized their looks with earrings and necklaces, and added flattering makeup that brought out some of their best features.

Before Gigi reunited with Kendall and Hailey, who she’s known to be good friends with, she reunited with her other good friend, Taylor Swift. The runway star and singer attended a star-studded game night hosted by Questlove over the weekend of Aug. 18, and looked like they were having a great time, in photos that were shared from the event. They all played card games and enjoyed drinks while sitting at a table and chatting.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi stuns on the red carpet of a previous event. (Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Gigi, who is the mother of a two-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, was also seen at a few of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows over the summer. She danced and sang along to some of the talented songwriter’s biggest hits as she watched the shows in a VIP section of the venues.

ad