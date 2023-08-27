Jennifer Lopez Takes Kids Max & Emme, 15, For Ice Cream In LA: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 54, looked like a doting mom when she spent time with her 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, over the weekend. The singer and her two kids were photographed visiting the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, CA, where they stopped to get ice cream during the hot summer weather. They all appeared relaxed and happy as they held their sweet treats and chatted with each other.

Jennifer’s stylish outfit during the outing included an off-white button-down long-sleeved top that was tucked into ripped jeans. She added matching shoes and had her hair pulled back as she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and tan sunglasses. She also carried a purse that matched her shirt over one wrist as she held a small bowl of ice cream with a waffle cone piece.

Max looked casually cool in a pink, blue, yellow, and green striped short-sleeved shirt and dark blue sweatpants. He also wore matching sneakers and a dark blue baseball cap as he held his own ice cream. Emme’s outfit included a black and gray Metallica sleeveless crop top, camouflaged pants with a black belt, and black boots.

Before Jennifer, Max, and Emme’s latest ice cream date, Jennifer and Emme made headlines for going on a lunch date in L.A. last month. They enjoyed food at Mauro’s café and wore comfortable-looking outfits as they stayed close and walked by outdoor cameras. Jennifer’s included a light gray oversized hoodie and matching sweatpants with silver sparkly boots. Emme’s outfit included a black graphic tee, jeans, and black sneakers with white shoelaces.

When Jennifer is not hanging out with just her kids, she’s spending time with her husband, Ben Affleck, and his kids. The talented star is the stepmom of the actor’s daughters, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as his son, Samuel, 11, all of whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. Back in May, Jennifer was seen spending time with both her kids and stepkids as well her mother and mother-in-law for Mother’s Day.