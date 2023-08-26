Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands Heading Out For Dinner In Santa Monica: Photos

Jeff Bezos, 59, and his future wife, Lauren Sanchez, 53, looked so in love during their latest dinner outing. The engaged lovebirds were photographed holding hands while walking outside Giorgio Baldi, the restaurant they visited in Santa Monica, CA, on Friday. They both wore fashionable outfits and flashed smiles for the outdoor cameras and onlookers.

Jeff’s outfit included a blue jacket over a black top, black pants, and black boots. He also round-shaped sunglasses. Lauren donned a light brown mini dress with spaghetti straps, and gold chained heels. She also had her long, wavy hair down, and carried a matching purse.

Before their latest outing, Jeff and Lauren made headlines for welcoming actress Demi Moore aboard a $500 million yacht. The three stars were taking in the gorgeous sights of Greece as they spent time on the luxurious boat, which was dubbed Koru. Photos of the trio chatting, laughing, and enjoying a meal were released, and proved the future husband and wife know how to have some summer fun.

In July, Jeff and Lauren also got attention when they were seen passionately kissing in Italy. They were again aboard the expensive yacht and they were wrapping their arms around each other, during the romantic moment. They also rocked the perfect summer attire, including a T-shirt and shorts for him, and a sundress for her.

Jeff and Lauren’s engagement was first reported back in May. They made the commitment to say “I do” after five years of dating. They were vacationing in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, when the news went public. Their plans to marry don’t come as too much of a shock, since they have been open about their love for each other, in the past. During a birthday tribute for Jeff last year, Lauren wrote a sweet and loving caption that expressed her feelings about him.

“They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do,” she wrote in the birthday tribute. “They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s (sic) heart is immeasurable and who’s (sic) ability to love is infinite.”