Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Are Spotted Welcoming Demi Moore On $500M Yacht: Photos

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are continuing their lavish vacation aboard a $500 million super yacht where they've been hanging with plenty of famous pals.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 12, 2023 4:27PM EDT
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
View gallery
CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive to watch the mens singles finals on centre court tennis on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019 held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019
Malibu, CA - Time to start planning that wedding! JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ BACK IN THE US AFTER WHIRLWIND ENGAGEMENT TRIP IN EUROPE!! The pair were spotted with Lauren’s son Nikko out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The soon-to-be MR and Mrs Jeff Bezos coordinated for the night out and appeared very rested and relaxed after a months long vacay in Europe where they christened Jeff’s amazing new yacht. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Time to start planning that wedding! JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ BACK IN THE US AFTER WHIRLWIND ENGAGEMENT TRIP IN EUROPE!! The pair were spotted with Lauren’s son Nikko out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The soon-to-be MR and Mrs Jeff Bezos coordinated for the night out and appeared very rested and relaxed after a months long vacay in Europe where they christened Jeff’s amazing new yacht. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Nikko Gonzales BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez‘s European vacation doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon! The engaged couple were spotted soaking in the sights of Greece as Demi Moore joined them aboard their $500 million super yacht, dubbed Koru, on Saturday, August 12. Jeff and Lauren were seen sharing a laugh as they milled about the deck, later embracing Demi, 60, as she came on board for a meal in the images published by the Daily Mail.

Lauren, 53, looked sensational in a white string bikini top with a sheer white skirt to match. The dark haired beauty kept her locks down, accessorizing with an oversized, wire pair of frames over her face. A large turquoise stone necklace could also be seen around her neck to amp up the vacation-ready style. Jeff was also low key in a black golf shirt and patterned blue and blue swim trunks.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are currently vacationing in Europe. (Shutterstock)

Demi echoed Lauren’s yacht style in a vacation outfit of her own, opting for a sheer red and white cover-up dress over a white swimsuit. The G.I. Jane actress was also joined by her four-legged companion, the adorable Chihuahua Pilaf. At one point, she even held up little Pilaf against Jeff, 59, to say hello.

Jeff popped the question last Spring, and the couple confirmed their engagement in May 2023 alongside giving their first joint interview. “Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way. She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example,” the Amazon founder gushed of his wife to be to CNN.

Lauren confessed, however, that they “can be kind of boring” in the same sit-down. “I would say [we’re] normal. We have dinner with the kids. That’s always fun and a great conversation. There’s seven between us, so there’s a lot of discussion. And then we watch a movie … by committee. It takes a long time to find that movie,” the news anchor said of their family dynamic.

ad