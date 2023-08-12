Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Are Spotted Welcoming Demi Moore On $500M Yacht: Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez‘s European vacation doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon! The engaged couple were spotted soaking in the sights of Greece as Demi Moore joined them aboard their $500 million super yacht, dubbed Koru, on Saturday, August 12. Jeff and Lauren were seen sharing a laugh as they milled about the deck, later embracing Demi, 60, as she came on board for a meal in the images published by the Daily Mail.

Lauren, 53, looked sensational in a white string bikini top with a sheer white skirt to match. The dark haired beauty kept her locks down, accessorizing with an oversized, wire pair of frames over her face. A large turquoise stone necklace could also be seen around her neck to amp up the vacation-ready style. Jeff was also low key in a black golf shirt and patterned blue and blue swim trunks.

Demi echoed Lauren’s yacht style in a vacation outfit of her own, opting for a sheer red and white cover-up dress over a white swimsuit. The G.I. Jane actress was also joined by her four-legged companion, the adorable Chihuahua Pilaf. At one point, she even held up little Pilaf against Jeff, 59, to say hello.

Jeff popped the question last Spring, and the couple confirmed their engagement in May 2023 alongside giving their first joint interview. “Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. So, she is an inspiration in that way. She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example,” the Amazon founder gushed of his wife to be to CNN.

Lauren confessed, however, that they “can be kind of boring” in the same sit-down. “I would say [we’re] normal. We have dinner with the kids. That’s always fun and a great conversation. There’s seven between us, so there’s a lot of discussion. And then we watch a movie … by committee. It takes a long time to find that movie,” the news anchor said of their family dynamic.