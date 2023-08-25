Bill Murray & Kelis Reportedly Split After Brief Romance

Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 44, are reportedly no longer an item! Sources close to the matter told The US Sun on Aug. 25, that it was the “Milkshake” hitmaker who opted to end the brief romance. “Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” the insider said at the time of the split.

Despite the breakup, the source alleged that the Ghostbusters star and Kelis hope to keep it friendly. “They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways,” they alleged. “They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

The 44-year-old and Bill were first linked to each other earlier this summer, after a source told The US Sun on Jun. 8 that they had been “getting close for a while.” Kelis and her now rumored ex were photographed at her concert in London and he reportedly attended a few of her shows over the summer, as reported by the tabloid. The insider also claimed that the 72-year-old and the brunette beauty “bonded” over their mutual bereavements. Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died in Mar. 2022, while Bill’s ex, Jennifer Butler, died in 2021.

“They’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them,” the insider added earlier this summer. “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.” Soon after news of their alleged fling broke, many of Kelis’ fans took to the comments of her Instagram to ask her to confirm the news.

A fan took to the comments of her Jun. 10 bikini carousel and asked the question on everyone’s mind. “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”, the fan penned. Kelis then wrote back, “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.” Most recently, on Aug. 24, a fan jumped into the comments section of her latest video (see above) to ask a similar question. “Kelis are you really dating Bill murray,” they asked, to which she replied, “ugh , no !”