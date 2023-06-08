‘Milkshake’ Singer Kelis, 43, & Actor Bill Murray, 72, Are Reportedly Dating

Bill Murray is reportedly dating Kelis. According to the U.S Sun, the 72-year-old Groundhog Day actor and the 43-year-old “Milkshake” hitmaker are an item. The outlet claims Bill hung out and watched her perform from backstage at a show in London this past weekend — and that’s not the first time he’s been to her shows, either. Sources for the outlet reportedly said Sources they were together at the same hotel in the area and added that the duo has been “getting close for a while.” The outlet claims they met back in the U.S.

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here,” they said. “They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

The outlet also claimed the instantly recognizable “Milkshake” was among the songs the legendary actor saw her perform, as well as “Millionaire,” “Trick Me,” and “Bossy.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both, but received no immediate response.

Bill, a father of six, divorced ex-wife Jennifer Butler in 2008, and she died back in 2021. Kelis’ husband Mike Mora died in March of 2022 after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was just 37, and they shared three young children together, with the youngest born in 2020.

Bill and Jennifer had a complex history replete with drama and allegations of domestic violence and infidelity. A cause of death for Jennifer was never released to the public. They shared four children together over their nine-year marriage. Bill has two other children with his first wife, Margaret Kelly, and all of Bill’s children are grown.

Kelis was also previously married to rapper Nas from 2005-2010.