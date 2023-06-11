Kelis, 43, Hilariously Reacts To Fan Asking If She’s Dating Bill Murray, 72

Kelis, 43, is playing coy over reports she’s dating Bill Murray, 72. In a comment on a gorgeous new bikini photo snapped in Greece over the weekend, a fan wrote, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” Kelis then wrote back, “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all” — basically saying she would not clarify the viral reports while also breaking her silence on them at the same time. That’s one way to keep guessing fans on their toes about her potential wild new romance that involves a 29 year age difference!

The “Milkshake” singer looked absolutely stunning as she posed on the Greek shores in a blue and pink triangle bikini top and matching bottom, standing ankle deep in the turquoise blue water. A glamorous yacht could be spotted behind her as she soaked up the sun on a getaway. In another video, she jumped right into the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea for a dip on her well deserved vacation. “I’m a beach bum,” the famed singer and songwriter wrote in a caption on the Instagram dump, posted on Saturday, June 10.

It’s unclear what, exactly, is happening between the GRAMMY nominee and Groundhog Day star but per the U.S Sun, the duo are an unexpected new couple. Per the publication, Bill was present for Kelis’ recent London show to show support, and they were also curiously staying at the same hotel. The surprising couple have been “getting close for a while” after connecting in the U.S. in the months following her husband Mike Mora‘s tragic death from Stage 4 Stomach Cancer at just 37 years old. Mike passed away in March 2022 after an 18 month battle.

“After a tough two year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends,” Kelis said in a statement at the time. “Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her family at this time.” The pair share two children: son Shepherd, 7, and daughter Galilee, 2. She is also mom to son Knight Jones, 13, with ex-husband Nas.

Bill has been married twice previously, first to Margaret Kelly from 1981 – 1996, with two children: Luke Murray, 38, and Homer Murray, 41. He then married Jennifer Butler after an affair in 1997, and the exes had four children: Cal Murray, 30, Lincoln Murray, 22, Cooper Murray, 26, and Jackson Murray, 27. Jennifer and Bill divorced in 2008.