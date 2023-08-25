Bad Bunny & Al Pacino Team Up For ‘Gangster’ Themed Music Video In NYC: Report

Bad Bunny, 29, and Godfather icon Al Pacino, 83, may have something in the works! Page Six reports on Friday, Aug. 25, that the hitmaker and the actor are filming a music video at New York City hotspot Carbone. The outlet claims Al was there yesterday, Aug. 24, and that the alleged project is “gangster related.” The outlet also claimed it was told two actors from Adam Sandler‘s Uncut Gems will appear — Keith William Richards and Wayne Diamond.

A gangster-themed project would be typecasting for Al, who not only starred in the ultimate gangster films of all time, but also had roles in Carlito’s Way, Scarface, and more. Al’s rep reportedly confirmed the shoot to Page Six.

Certainly, Bad Bunny, who is currently in a rumored relationship with Kendall Jenner, may not have been able to imagine a success so great that he’d one day shoot music videos with Hollywood legends. In a March 2023 interview, he admitted that it’s easier now to imagine the next levels of success.

“Perhaps at first I would not have imagined that I dreamed of this,” he told Time earlier this year at Coachella. “When I was in my room alone making beats, dreaming that one day I’d have success in music, no. But now with time passing and I’ve seen big things I can now imagine the next and the next. I remember two years ago I told myself, papi (dude) I’m already at a level that if it goes down I won’t be the same as before, I won’t be able to recover my normal life so to speak. But yes, I have imagined it, but if you ask me from the beginning when I was a chamaquito (little boy), no. When I was a little boy, I only dreamed of music and that someone would listen to my music. I always say that if a thousand people listened to me and I performed once a month at a little place, just with that I would be happy. But the hunger and the passion that I have for this is impossible because I always want to give more and more and more.”