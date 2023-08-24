Kevin Hart Reveals He’s Wheelchair-Bound After Injury In Hilarious ‘Public Service’ Video: ‘Respect That Age’

Kevin Hart will be the first to tell you his latest injury didn’t have to happen. In a hilarious new video, he explained exactly why he’s now relegated to a wheelchair…several years after a serious car accident. In the August 23 Instagram clip, the comedian explained from the comfort of said wheelchair exactly what happened — a race with ex NFL running back Stevan Ridley gone wrong. It all resulted in lower abdominal muscle tears. “Yep…well. You know any time somebody starts by saying, ‘well’ — it’s bad,” the star began in the clip. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he then cracked before detailing the accident that landed him in the wheelchair. In short, “I tried to go out there and do some young stuff,” he said. He also admitted it may be time to slow down.

“It’s not a game, respect that age,” he continued in part. “Respect that age. Or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it.” “44 and sitting my a** down!!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*** am I doing???? I blew my s***….I’m done. FML.”

Fellow actor Taraji P. Henson took to the comments thread with a row of sympathetic emojis. Tracee Ellis Ross hilariously wrote, @kevinhart4real 😂😂😂😂 so sorry and 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” punctuating her thoughts with rows of laughing emojis. Dwyane Wade shared a wordless row of laughing emojis as well, and Tamar Braxton remarked, “Chile we on vacation HURT!!!!” again, with a row of laughing emojis.

The dad of four was famously hurt in a 2019 car accident that left him temporarily, partially paralyzed. But in a 2020 interview, he said his subsequent recovery was nothing short of a “resurrection.” “It’s a resurrection,” he told Men’s Health. “That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f***.”