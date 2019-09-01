Bryan Cranston Sends Love To Kevin Hart After Crash — ‘He’s A Good Human’

Bryan Cranston is sending ‘positive’ energy to his close friend Kevin Hart — the duo worked together on 2017 comedy ‘The Upside.’

After Kevin Hart was involved in a car accident on the morning of Sunday, September 1, many are keeping the comedian in their thoughts and prayers — including his buddy Bryan Cranston, 63. “I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles,” Bryan posted in an Instagram post, which was a photo of the two actors. “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.” Bryan captioned a candid photo of the duo, which was taken at a press event for the film The Upside in Los Angeles on October 30, 2018.

While the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to Kevin, he was not driving at the time. The 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off of Los Angeles’ Mulholland Drive and through roadside wooden fencing before ending up in a ditch just before 1 a.m. The road the group was driving on is known to be windy and dark. Several members of the group — including Kevin — went to hospital for “major back injuries.” The vintage car, however, experienced severe damage from the accident. No alcohol was reported to be involved in the incident, according to TMZ.

Kevin and Bryan struck up a friendship while shooting the movie The Upside in 2017, which also starred Nicole Kidman. In the film, Bryan plays a paralyzed billionaire who forms a close bond with a former convict that he hires to take care of him — played by Kevin. The film, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, went on to be a critical and commercial success.

Fans quickly flooded the Breaking Bad stars’ comments, expressing their support for Kevin. “I’m sorry to hear that. I’m praying for him. I’m hoping he recovers soon,” a follower wrote. “My best wishes for a quick recovery and lots of positive energy !!” and “Best wishes and positive energy for him 💖” others expressed.