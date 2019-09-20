Kevin Hart ’Shocked’ He’s Alive As He Returns Home After Serious Car Accident

After a massive wreck left his car totaled and his spine fractured, Kevin Hart is reportedly home and incredibly ‘grateful’ that he somehow survived that terrifying accident.

Kevin Hart has checked out of his inpatient rehab facility and has returned home, according to TMZ. Kevin, 40, will now reportedly receive intense physical therapy for the injuries he suffered from his Sept. 1 car crash. Kevin, according to TMZ, has “looked at the photos of the car crash and can’t believe anyone walked out alive.” Kevin reportedly is grateful to be alive and has “a new perspective on life,” per TMZ. “He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most out of it in every respect.”

The crash “had a huge impact” on Kevin, reports TMZ, beyond the three fractures in his spine. He spent ten days in the hospital under heavy pain medication before being transferred to an inpatient facility. Now, TMZ reports that Kevin will have a physical therapist come to his house most days to help him get back on his feet. The Jumanji star is reportedly doing “lots of stretching” and exercises with therapy bands. He’s supposedly still in a lot of pain, but TMZ reports he’s dealing with it without all the meds.

Kevin, according to TMZ, is keeping his spirits high. He’s reportedly not worried about the injuries derailing his busy career. Doctors, per the publication, have assured him that he’ll be back to 100% in no time. While Kevin’s calendar is usually packed to the brim, he currently has nothing immediate on his plate, so he can focus on his recovery.

He can also focus on resolving another (metaphorical) pain in his back. Montia Sabbag, 28, has identified herself as the woman in an alleged sex tape featuring Kevin Hart. She accused the funnyman of conspiring with his friend, Jonathan “JT” Jackson of secretly record her having sex with Kevin in a Las Vegas hotel room. JT was arrested on two counts of extortion in May of 2018 (and he denied all the allegations.) The scandal, when it broke in 2017, nearly ended Kevin’s marriage to Eniko Hart, 35, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore. Eniko is “so grateful that [Kevin] is alive and, well, she is not wasting her time tripping over the past.”