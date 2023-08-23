Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Marry In Romantic Paris Wedding Ceremony

Another Bachelor Nation couple has made it down the aisle. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are married after tying the knot on August 23 in Paris, France, according to Page Six. The wedding has been in the works for quite some time, as Hannah and Dylan got engaged back in June 2019. The lovebirds met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, and have been committed to making their relationship work ever since.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim confirmed the pair’s wedding by posting on his Instagram Story. “Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!” he exclaimed while sharing a photo of the newlyweds kissing. He also added white hearts to signify their love.

On the 2019 season of Bachelor in Paradise, Dylan was interested in Hannah from the get-go. She was a bit more hesitant about jumping into the relationship, as she had recently been through a bad breakup with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor. However, Dylan was patient, and the two fell in love over the course of a few weeks in Mexico. Dylan proposed during the show’s finale.

Once filming ended, Dylan and Hannah did not rush into wedding planning. Instead, they did their best to live their “normal” lives. At the beginning of the relationship, they were living in separate cities, with Hannah in Los Angeles and Dylan in San Diego. After quarantining together during COVID-19, though, the two purchased their first home together in San Diego in Oct. 2020.

By the beginning of 2022, fans were dying to know when Hannah and Dylan were getting married. She admitted during an Instagram Q&A that they had postponed wedding planning for the time being in order to save money for a new home. They moved into the new San Diego home in Feb. 2022. In May of that year, they were back to wedding planning, and they finally set their date in Jan. 2023.

“I definitely don’t want it to be this long, ten-year engagement!” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Feb. 2022. “We just want to do it right and have it be meaningful and have a big day.” Since the wedding was a destination affair, Hannah and Dylan made sure to have plenty of fun planned for their guests. In addition to the wedding, there was a welcome party and rehearsal dinner for attendees.