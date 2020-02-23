‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Dylan Barbour Sweetly Kisses Hannah Godwin At Engagement Party

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour looked SO in love at their engagement party! The couple snapped photos poolside as they celebrated their upcoming nuptials.

We can’t wait for Bachelor In Paradise stars Hannah Godwin, 25, and Dylan Barbour, 25, to tie the knot! The beautiful couple celebrated their upcoming wedding with a glamorous engagement party on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Los Angeles, California and looked so in love. Dylan sweetly kisses his wife-to-be on the cheek as the pair pose poolside in an adorable photo taken by Hannah’s publicist Lori Krebs surrounded by golden balloons. “About last night…” the Lorik Public Relations founder captioned the trio of photos, teasing additional details will be released this week.

In another cute pic, Hannah and Dylan link arms — each with a Magnolia Bakery cupcake in hand — about to take a bite of the delicious frosting topped dessert! The pair were all-smiles in the candid snap, happily standing next to a three-tiered platter of the pretty ombre-iced cupcakes (also a fave of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City). Hannah and Dylan were surrounded by family and friends at the party, including Dena Sukar and Lori who were front and center in a third picture! Hannah hilariously stuck out her tongue in the mirror selfie taken by Dena as the ladies struck a pose.

The Alabama native chronicled some of the party on Sunday, Feb. 23 via her Instagram story. “One of the best days ever recap….andddd go!” she began, posting a selfie video in the back of a vehicle. “Sooo pretty!” she then wrote — champagne glass in hand — over a video showing off the gorgeous Mulholland Drive mansion where the party was held. Another clip showed off the hilarious photo cookies Dylan’s friends made — which the groom-to-be happily took a bite of — as the group grooved to Snoop Dogg and Pharrell‘s classic “Beautiful.” Former Bachelor contestant Katie Morton was also in attendance, along with NFL pro Bryce Treggs who also made a speech. “I love her as my own sister…everybody is here for you,” Bryce sweetly said in his speech as the crowed cheered.

Hannah looked gorgeous for her engagement party in a white strapless dress with ostrich feather details pulled by Canadian stylist Lisa Cameron. The fitted, knee length dress was paired with a barely-there nude sandal, and her makeup — by celebrity artist Trace Watkins — gave her that bride-to-be glow! The University of Montevallo alum finished her look with a sleek high pony tail by Bradley Leake and gold earrings.