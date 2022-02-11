Hannah Godwin Teases ‘Big Wedding’ To Dylan Barbour After Pushing Back Planning Due To Moving

One of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples will be making plans to walk down the aisle soon — and it’s going to be a big party!

Since Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged on season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise, fans have been wondering when the two would tie the knot! Now, ahead of Galentine’s and Valentine’s Days, Hannah dished to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the couple’s wedding plans! “During the holidays, we were talking to our wedding planner and exploring actual locations and actual dates but then, we all of the sudden decided to buy a house!” she laughed while talking on IG Live to HL. “We decided it would be silly to do both at the same times, so I think once we get settled in the house, then we’ll pick it back up.”

The Setty App founder continued, “I definitely don’t want it to be this long, ten-year engagement! We just want to do it right and have it be meaningful and have a big day. So, it’s not going to be pushed back the next three years or anything. I don’t see that happening.” Hannah admitted that she and Dylan “already feel married” and have “toyed with the idea of just going to Vegas.” “But, I do see us having a big wedding,” she said. “We need to just like talk about it, but all of our conversations recently have been about work stuff or moving!”

And in between those conversations, Hannah is trying to tempt Dylan into filming TikToks with her! “I’m pretty strategic about when to ask because I don’t want to ask him while he’s working!” she laughed. “But, if it’s a lunch break, I will already have memorized whatever line I need to say and just do it! But he’s a trooper.”

Hannah spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with Drop, a free-to-download rewards app that rewards users for shopping at retailers they love. The Bachelor Nation star partnered with the brand to empower ladies this Galentine’s Day and give away a curated, ultimate girls trip to Miami for two best friends. “I love Galentine’s Day! I celebrate it with my mom every year and I’m such a girls girl, Galentine’s Day fan… so it was the perfect opportunity!” she gushed. The contest will be running from February 4 to February 26, and you can enter here and then tune in on March 4th when Hannah announces the grand prize winner on @joindrop via IG live.