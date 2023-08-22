Stormi Webster, 5, Gets Messy Baking In The Kitchen In Travis Scott’s Sweet Photo

Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 5, looked as happy as could be while baking something with her dad this week. The rapper took to his Instagram story on Monday and shared an adorable photo of the tot posing and smiling while standing in a kitchen with her hands and face full of flour. She was wearing light blue pajamas patterned pajamas and had a few bowls of more flour in front of her.

The sweet new snapshot comes just a few months after the father and daughter made headlines for having fun together on the London Eye ride in London, England back in June. It was Father’s Day weekend and Travis held Stormi, who had her face painted, while walking around the area. The outing happened a few weeks after the little gal’s preschool graduation, which Travis attended along with his ex and Stormi’s mother, Kylie Jenner.

In addition to Stormi, Travis and Kylie share son Aire, 1. The makeup mogul recently shared a photo of the cutie, along with his big sister, as they walked outside together. Stormi was holding a ball as she strolled beside her little brother and only the backs of them could be seen. Since Kylie just recently started sharing photos of Aire, it was quite the treat for her fans to see him once again.

When Stormi’s not getting attention for her hangouts with her family, she’s doing so for her early musical talent. She made her musical debut on Travis’ song, “Thank God,” off his new album, Utopia. In the track, she agrees with her dad as he raps about her.

“Storm’s a minor, but you know she livin’ major,” he raps, seemingly referencing the lavish lifestyle she’s lucky enough to be living, in the song. Stormi immediately responded with, “That’s right, Daddy,” making the jam the perfect father-daughter moment. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the memorable moment after the song was released.