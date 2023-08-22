Kendall Jenner Poses Naked On A Horse For Sexy New Stella McCartney Campaign

Another day, another fashion campaign for Kendall Jenner who just went totally nude in a new Stella McCartney Winter 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old looked stunning when she bared it all for the photoshoot and rocked a slew of sexy outfits.

In the nude photo, Kendall rocked nothing but a pair of thigh-high brown and white animal-printed heeled boots while lying on top of a white horse, Kendall was naked in the photo and covered up her bare chest with one hand while her other hand held a backpack in the same print as her boots.

In another photo from the shoot, Kendall posed with the same horse, but this time, she rocked a plunging black long-sleeve V-neck bodysuit with massive cutouts on the fronts and sides. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted baggy black wide-leg pants and topped her look off with a pair of black heels and a black leather purse.

Another one of our favorite looks from the campaign pictured Kendall surrounded by a bunch of white horses while rocking an oversized double-breasted red blazer with a matching midi skirt that had a thigh-high slit on the side. She topped her look off with bright red fluffy pumps and a red purse.

This is the second campaign Kendall has starred in in the past two weeks where she showed off a ton of skin as she also just starred in the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign. In the campaign photos, Kendall wore a baggy black suit featuring an oversized blazer and high-waisted trousers. Beneath the blazer, Kendall opted to go completely braless putting most of her bare chest on display as well as her rock-hard abs.