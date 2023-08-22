Kendall Jenner Poses Naked On A Horse For Sexy New Stella McCartney Campaign

Kendall Jenner looked sexier than ever when she posed completely nude on top of a horse for a new Stella McCartney campaign.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 22, 2023 12:58PM EDT
kendall jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Kendall Jenner What Goes Around Comes Around Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective, hosted by Helena Christensen 4.28.23, What Goes Around Comes Around, N, Manhattan, New York, United States - 28 Apr 2023
Kendall Jenner LACMA Art+Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Harley Weir

Another day, another fashion campaign for Kendall Jenner who just went totally nude in a new Stella McCartney Winter 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old looked stunning when she bared it all for the photoshoot and rocked a slew of sexy outfits.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner posed nude with a pair of animal print boots for a Stella McCartney campaign.(Harley Weir)
kendall jenner
Kendall wore this cutout black bodysuit with high-waisted pants for the Winter 2023 campaign. (Harley Weir)

In the nude photo, Kendall rocked nothing but a pair of thigh-high brown and white animal-printed heeled boots while lying on top of a white horse, Kendall was naked in the photo and covered up her bare chest with one hand while her other hand held a backpack in the same print as her boots.

In another photo from the shoot, Kendall posed with the same horse, but this time, she rocked a plunging black long-sleeve V-neck bodysuit with massive cutouts on the fronts and sides. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted baggy black wide-leg pants and topped her look off with a pair of black heels and a black leather purse.

kendall jenner
Kendall rocked this bright red blazer & skirt for the campaign. (Harley Weir)

Another one of our favorite looks from the campaign pictured Kendall surrounded by a bunch of white horses while rocking an oversized double-breasted red blazer with a matching midi skirt that had a thigh-high slit on the side. She topped her look off with bright red fluffy pumps and a red purse.

This is the second campaign Kendall has starred in in the past two weeks where she showed off a ton of skin as she also just starred in the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign. In the campaign photos, Kendall wore a baggy black suit featuring an oversized blazer and high-waisted trousers. Beneath the blazer, Kendall opted to go completely braless putting most of her bare chest on display as well as her rock-hard abs.

ad