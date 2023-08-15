Kendall Jenner Wears Nothing Underneath Open Blazer For Fierce Calvin Klein Campaign

Kendall Jenner has a long list of campaigns she’s starred in but her latest one for Calvin Klein may just be our favorite. The 27-year-old looked sexier than ever in the Fall 2023 campaign rocking a black suit with nothing beneath, revealing her bare chest.

In the photo shoot, Kendall looked stunning in a baggy black suit featuring an oversized blazer and high-waisted trousers. Beneath the blazer, Kendall opted to go completely braless putting most of her bare chest on display as well as her rock-hard abs. Another one of our favorite photos from the shoot pictured Kendall in a black wool suit that had high-waisted pleated trousers and a matching peacoat on top. Under the coat, Kendall wore a tin black lace bralette that revealed ample cleavage.

Kendall’s outfits throughout the shoot just kept getting better and in one shot, she rocked a three-piece knit set featuring a tiny tank top with a cardigan on top, draped off her shoulders. She styled the tops with a matching fitted midi skirt that was left unbuttoned on the side showing off a huge slit and her toned legs.

Putting her legs on full display, Kendall also rocked a tiny mini skirt with a belted peacoat on top, accentuating her long pins with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps. From her skintight black ribbed long-sleeve top with matching pants to her leather mini skirt with a button-down shirt tucked in and left unbuttoned, her sheer black cutout maxi dress, and her plunging black cutout slip dress with cowboy boots – Kendall slayed the Fall 2023 campaign and the collection officially launched on August 14, on calvinklein.com.