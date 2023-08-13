Kendall Jenner Wears Black Daisy Dukes For Casual Day In Malibu: Photos

The model also wore a white tee and added a dark red sweater over her shoulders during the summer outing.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 13, 2023 4:43PM EDT
Kendall Jenner
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of 'Funny Girl' in a white tank top and cut-off jeans in New York City Pictured: Lea Michele Ref: SPL9653969 300723 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Sacramento, CA - Ashanti shows off her curves and gives a lucky fan a lap dance after she blindfolded him and put him in handcuffs at her concert in Sacramento Pictured: Ashanti BACKGRID USA 26 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked gorgeous during a casual outing in Malibu, CA this weekend. The model was photographed wearing a white T-shirt and black denim shorts with black slip-on sandals as she walked outside in the sunny area. She also had a red sweater draped over her shoulders and accessorized with silver earrings and sunglasses as her hair was down.

Kendall was joined by friends Lauren Perez, Jesse Jo Stark, and Fai Khadra, who also wore fashionable outfits. They included black tops with black pants and jeans, and a black and white graphic T-shirt and gray sweat shorts. Fai also added a baseball cap and sunglasses to his look.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner looking incredible in a Messika jewelry campaign. (Purple PR/Shutterstock)

Kendall’s latest outing comes just a few days after she wowed in a fitted Dolce & Gabbana leather sleeveless dress at Wynn Las Vegas. She posed while holding a bottle of her 818 tequila and paired her outfit with black crisscrossed slip-on shoes. She also had a black purse over one shoulder as her hair was down, and at one point, she had fun mixing drinks with mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini at Casa Playa.

When Kendall’s not getting attention for her looks and outings, she’s getting it for her love life. Although she tries to keep her personal life as private as possible, it’s been reported that she started dating rapper Bad Bunny earlier this year. The lovebirds have been seen on numerous outings with each over over the past few months and seem to be having a great time together.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner in another pair of daisy dukes during a previous outing. (Shutterstock

In May, a source said that the Puerto Rican talent had already met Kendall’s parents and they were “getting more serious” with their romance. “He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. They also claimed there’s “potential” for a “long term” relationship between couple.

“They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values,” the source continued, before adding that Kendall’s been enjoying the “low-key” aspect of their time together and “is excited about where they’re headed.”

ad