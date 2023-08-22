Jennifer Aniston Reveals Who She’s Sleeping With Right Now & Why Relationships Are Still A ‘Challenge’

Jennifer Aniston didn’t hold back in her new interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, published on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Morning Show star, 54, opened up about relationships and shared where she’s had trouble in her romantic life. She also opened up about who she’s been sleeping with, and the answer is a little funny, and surprising.

While the We’re The Millers star’s love life has inspired much interest, lately, she’s kept pretty quiet about any relationships. When asked about who she’s sleeping with, Jennifer revealed that she only shares her bed with her beloved puppy. “My dog,” she responded humorously. “That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

Later in the interview, Jennifer opened up about how sometimes she finds it difficult to speak up about her needs in relationships. “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…” she told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the piece, Jennifer spoke about her business strategies, experience on friends, and feelings about cancel culture. Ultimately, when she summed up her career, she had a great explanation. “I feel like I am a self-made woman, and I’m really proud of that,” she said.

While Jennifer doesn’t seem to be dating anyone currently, she has kept good relationships with her exes through the years, even recently reuniting with her once husband Justin Theroux for dinner in New York in April. She’s also stayed on good terms with Brad Pitt since their split, with the Fight Club star attending her 50th birthday party, and congratulating one another at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Back in 2022, Jennifer revealed she didn’t necessarily have an interest in tying the knot, but thinks a relationship would be nice in an interview with Allure. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day,'” she said.