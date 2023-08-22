Gwyneth Paltrow & Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 19, Pose In Matching Rainboots In Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple look more and more alike and they proved that in a new Instagram photo. The 50-year-old posted a photo with Apple, 19, when they both rocked matching green Hunter rain boots and we couldn’t believe how much the mother-daughter-duo looked like one another.

Gwyneth posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “OOTD summer roundup,” and in one photo, Gwyneth and Apple posed with their green boots in the air. The ladies cuddled up to each other while rocking the knee-high green rubber boots. Gwyneth rocked a short-sleeve white button-down Goop shirt tucked into a pair of green and white checkered Rosie Assoulin shorts while Apple wore an ivory button-down midi dress.

Both of their faces looked alike as they had their mouths wide open with a look of excitement on their faces. Not only did Apple look just like her mom, but we couldn’t help but notice how much she also looked like her dad, Chris Martin.

Throughout the slideshow, Gwyneth showed off a slew of stylish outfits from her summer including a black and white button-down Brunello Cucinelli shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted fitted white shorts with buttons down the front and a super short hem. In another photo, the actress opted to go makeup-free while wearing a blue and white striped button-up Goop shirt dress with blue and green slippers.

As if Gwyneth’s outfits couldn’t get any better, she wore a pair of high-waisted baggy black drawstring shorts with a green, black, and white striped sweater, baggy black wide-leg Lunya pants with a matching black tank top, a plunging black bodysuit with a high-waisted, pleated midi skirt, and more.