Rita Ora Sizzles In Silver String Bikini On A Boat While Vacationing With Taika Waititi: Photos

Rita Ora is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while vacationing on a boat with her husband Taika Waititi. The 32-year-old looked incredible in a metallic silver triangle bikini with super cheeky bottoms, in new Instagram photos.

In the photo, Rita rocked the metallic silver string bikini featuring a super tiny top with matching, low-rise skinny side strap bottoms. She accessorized her look with a bunch of layered body chains, a pair of oversized black sunglasses, and silver hoop earrings.

In another photo from the slideshow, Rita cuddled up to Taika, 48, when she wore a sheer white long-sleeve cover-up on top of her bikini, letting her hair down and topping her look off with a purple bandana wrapped around her head. Taika rocked a pair of crochet beige shorts with a white and tan striped crochet polo shirt and a white baseball cap.

Rita has been slaying all of her European vacation looks and aside from this bikini, she looked fabulous when she wore a bright green Self-Portrait Embellished Cut-Out Swimsuit that put her long, toned legs on full display, styled with a pair of bedazzled Alaia Ballerinas shoes in Strass Lambskin. Later on that day, she covered up her bottom half with a matching sparkly green Self-Portrait Crystal-Embellished Mesh Midi Skirt on top of her swimsuit and topped her look off with a pair of Jeffrey Campbell Marigold Rhinestone Flower Sandals.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Rita slayed in a red and orange patterned string bikini with a tiny halter-neck top that showed off major cleavage styled with a pair of Miu Miu Runway Frameless Sunglasses. She opted to wear the same glasses in a similar photo, but this time with the silver swimsuit and a long turquoise necklace.