Al Roker Admits He’s ‘Glad To Be Alive’ On 69th Birthday After Recent Health Scares

After enduring some frightening health scares, Al Roker has taken to Instagram with nothing but gratitude for his 69th birthday. “Good morning everybody, I hope you’re having a great Sunday,” Al told fans during a brisk walk in the Sunday, Aug. 20 video. “This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun. And after everything that I went through at the end of last year I am more than grateful to be celebrating this birthday. And to all of you who sent good wishes and well wishes over this past year, god bless you thank you so much, I appreciate it. I’m just so grateful.”

Al went on to thank is Today Show family, as well as his wife Deborah Roberts, daughter Leila, son Nick, and daughter “Courtney, who has given me one of the greatest gifts ever, little Skye,” he said in part. “So, a lot to be grateful for on this birthday, glad to be alive. And thank you.” The weatherman signed off by happily blowing a kiss to the camera. “Grateful for another trip around the sun,” he captioned the video post.

Among the well-wishers in the comments section was fellow TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford. “Happy birthday old friend! So proud of how you take care of yourself,” she wrote. “Al Roker we are grateful for you! Glad you are well & happy! We all love you!” remarked a fan, while another commented, “Happy birthday Al!! you are a bright spot in so many lives! Your positivity inspires us all!”

Al’s gratitude post comes after a health scare that landed him in the hospital for blood clots in November of 2022, followed by a total knee replacement in May of 2023. But good news came just around the corner — in July of 2023, his daughter Courtney welcomed his first grandchild, a baby girl aptly named Skye.