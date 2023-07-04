Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney Gives Birth To His 1st Grandchild

It’s going to be a very special fourth of July for Al Roker. The Today weatherman, 68, became a grandpa on Monday, July 3, when his eldest daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth to his first grandchild, a girl, with her husband Wesley Laga. Al’s cohosts on the beloved morning program shared the happy news on Tuesday’s broadcast. “We have some great news to share with you this morning,” said Sheinelle Jones, with Craig Melvin jumping in to break the news. “Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather,” he announced. “His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday.”

Al Roker is a grandpa! His daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley welcomed a baby girl yesterday. Congrats to @alroker and his family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCtoDYV8Dd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 4, 2023

The baby’s sweet name (appropriately weather-related,) was also revealed during the segment. “The baby’s name is Sky Clara Laga… a meteorological name, of course,” Craig shared. “Al says everyone’s doing well, family couldn’t be happier.” “That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky, how cute is that?” Sheinelle exclaimed.

Back in March, when news first broke that Al would be a grandad, he revealed to his co-hosts what he’d like to be called: Pop-Pop. The co-hosts also shared a clip of the weatherman revealing what kind of grandfather he planned to be. “For this grandchild I’m going to be the best grandpa ever because I’m gonna do whatever I can to spoil them!” he said in the throwback clip.

Today co-host Peter Alexander adorably quipped of the big announcement, “Sky’s first forecast, she’ll be doing it on Monday!” Fans of the show flooded to the comments thread of the clip, which was shared via Twitter on July 4. “Congratulations, Al, on being a PawPaw! Blessings to your family’s new addition,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Congratulations to Courtney, Wesley on the arrival of the new baby. Congratulations to Grandpa Roker!! Grandchildren are simply priceless!”

Courtney is the daughter of Al and his ex-wife Alice Bell. The famed weatherman also shares daughter Leila, 24, and Nicholas, 20, with his current wife, fellow journalist Deborah Roberts.