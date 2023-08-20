Reese Witherspoon Reunites With ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Star Nicole Kidman At Leagues Cup Final: Photos

Reese Witherspoon, 47, and Nicole Kidman, 56, reunited at the Leagues Cup Final at Geodis Park in Miami, FL on Saturday, and made quite the lasting impression. The Big Little Lies co-stars also hung out with David Beckham, as they were photographed in stylish looks while enjoying the event. Reese’s outfit included a black top with a v-neckline and a dark blue denim skirt, and Nicole’s included a black sleeveless top and jeans.

Reese, who is the co-owner of Nashville SC, the team that competed against Inter Miami at the event, had the honor of carrying the ball played in the game out onto the field. A video of the exciting moment was shared on Twitter, which can be seen below, and a clear view of the blonde talent’s adorable yellow, black, and white sneakers could be seen. Although Nashville ended up losing in the game, the energy was still high and many of the attendees seemed to have a thrilling time.

In addition to being photographed on the field by professional cameras, Reese took to Instagram to share her own photo with Nicole. They cozied up near each other as they posed and smiled, and the post sparked a lot of comments from fans. “Let’s gooooo, Nashville SC!” Reese captioned the photo.

Before Reese wowed at the Nashville SC game, she made headlines for splitting from her husband Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011. The former couple, who share son Tennessee, 10, together, finalized their divorce two weeks ago and are now considered “legally single.” They announced their split in a joint Instagram message back in March, and revealed they still have “love” and “kindness” for each other.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the Instagram message read. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”