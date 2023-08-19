Riley Keough Would Like To Work With Former ‘Wild’ Stepfather Nicolas Cage: ‘He’s A Great Actor’

Riley Keough, 34, would like to work with Nicolas Cage, 59, in an acting project in the future. The actress called her former stepfather, who was married to her late mom Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 until 2004, a “great actor,” when she recently sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair. She also opened up about her previous “wild” stepfathers.

“I’ve had some wild stepfathers. Famous and not famous,” she told the outlet, while discussing her career and personal life. She also admitted she hasn’t stayed in touch with him since he and her mom split, but she could see herself making a movie with him someday.

In addition to Nicolas, Riley’s former stepfathers have included Michael Jackson and Michael Lockwood, who is the father of her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley. Her own father is Danny Keough, whom Lisa Marie was married to from 1988 until 1994. Danny is also the father of Riley’s late younger brother Benjamin, who sadly died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

Riley has been enjoying the success of her recent miniseries, Daisy Jones & the Six. The talented star had to endure the unexpected loss of her mom in Jan., when the daughter of the late Elvis Presley died of a bowel obstruction, but she’s been doing the best she can to go on. Since the tragedy, she’s been spotted out and about on numerous occasions with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen and their daughter, Tupelo Storm, who was born via surrogate in 2022.

Last week, Riley, who was named the sole owner of Lisa Marie’s estate in May, was also seen hanging out with her father on a rare public outing. They were photographed leaving a spa in Los Angeles, CA and appeared relaxed as they chatted while walking outside. They wore casual outfits, including a T-shirt dress with a small leg slit over a pair of short shorts and sandals. Danny wore a green T-shirt and blue shorts with sandals.