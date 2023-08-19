Princess Charlotte, 8, & Dad Prince William Wish Women’s Soccer Team ‘Good Luck’ In Video Before World Cup

Princess Charlotte, 8, stole the show in a sweet new video with her dad Prince William, 41! The middle child of the Prince and Kate Middleton, 41, snuggled up to her dad film a video for UK women’s soccer team the Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, which is set for Sunday, August 20. “Lionesses — we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” Prince William said in the clip, shared a day before the match to the official Kensington Royal Instagram accounts.

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So get out there and really enjoy yourselves!” the son of the late Princess Diana also said to the camera before Charlotte relayed her own message. While holding a soccer ball and grinning, she sweetly added, “Good luck, Lionesses!”

Both William and Charlotte were dressed casually for the video, which was filmed outside on a sunny day. The Prince of Wales wore a classic blue pair of jeans paired with his signature blue button down shirt. Meanwhile, Charlotte was summer-ready in a pair of jean shorts and a striped t-shirt — a style beloved by her mom over the years. The little girl also showed off the length of her long brunette hair by leaving it down and center parted.

The U.K.’s Lionesses are set to take on Spain’s La Roja at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney at Stadium Australia, marking the first time the British team has made the World Cup Final. Notably, Prince William is President of the Football Association in Britain and has also shown immense support for the women’s teams over the years. Back in 2022, he attended the winning UEFA Women’s Euro, where he presented Leah Williamson and her teammates with a medal. William is not expected to be at tomorrow’s match due to logistical reasons.