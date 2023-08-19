Jamie Foxx Steps Out For Lunch In Westlake After Giving Fans Health Update On April Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx, 55, stepped out for a casual lunch following his serious “medical complication” that left him hospitalized earlier this year. The Oscar winner was near his Westlake, California home at the Sea Casa restaurant on Friday, August 18 where he appeared to be in good spirits in the images published by Just Jared. Jamie sported a straw fedora and sunglasses to shield his face from the sun as he made his way back to his car holding a bag of leftovers. He kept the rest of his ensemble casual with a black t-shirt paired with black logo Givenchy sweatpants and fresh white sneakers.

Earlier this week, he was also spotted on his first vacation since the ordeal — jetting off to the trendy Tulum, Mexico. Jamie explored the areas famous cenotes — otherwise known as sea caves — in photos published by TMZ on August 18. In a photo shared from the vacation, he shared that his fans were “lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light” via Instagram.

While Jamie and his family have not revealed exactly why the Terrell, Texas born star was hospitalized on April 11, which is when he was in Atlanta filming the movie Back in Action, he did break his silence in July to quash some rumors. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back…I went through something I thought I would never ever go through,” Jame said in the emotional clip shared to his Instagram on July 22 — denying that he was “blind” and “paralyzed” per circulating reports.

He revealed he didn’t want his fans to “see me like that” — hence the weeks long wait for the health update. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” Jamie confessed. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he went on.

In the statement, he also thanked his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, and his family for their immense support. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothin’ out. They protected me,” he said. “And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”