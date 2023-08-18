‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Shares New Photos Of Son Gabe As He Celebrates 21st Birthday: ‘You Are A Blessing’

Sunny Hostin is a proud mama! The View host, 54, posted a few photos of her son Gabe as he celebrates his 21st birthday on Thursday, Aug. 17. She penned a loving tribute to him as he hit the landmark birthday, where she spoke about how happy she was to be his mom. The photos seemed to be taken on a family trip to Ibiza, and it looked like the young man had a great time ringing in his birthday.

In her caption, Sunny wrote about how she was glad to get to celebrate her son’s special birthday with him. “Happy 21st Birthday to this beautiful soul who first made me a Mom. We could not be more proud of the young man you have become. You are a blessing. Thank you for choosing to spend this important milestone with family and chosen family,” she wrote.

The photos included Gabe relaxing by the pool, standing on a surfboard, and enjoying a piece of birthday cake. Some of the other photos included him leaning down to talk to his mom and another family selfie. The last picture included the whole family at dinner.

Sunny’s View co-host Ana Navarro also left a comment with well-wishes (and some good vacation advice). “Happy birthday, Gabriel! Enjoy every day of 21. Also, put on sunscreen,” she wrote.

Sunny has been married to her husband Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin since 1998. Besides Gabe, the pair also have a younger daughter Paloma, 17. Sunny regularly talks about both of her kids and her husband in segments about relationships and family on The View.

Gabe is definitely making his parents proud. He’s a student at Harvard, and he often posts on his social media about how he’s part of the “Ivy League mentoring program.” Sunny shared photos from the emotional day when they dropped him off for school in August 2021. Additionally, he also goes on amazing trips, and he regularly posts photos and videos from his travels.