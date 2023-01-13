Sunny Hostin Opens Up About Getting Breast Reduction & Liposuction: ‘I Feel Better In My Skin’

Sunny Hostin spoke about undergoing a breast reduction on The View on Friday, January 13. Sunny spoke about how much better she feels after she first revealed that she underwent the surgery and liposuction in an interview with People. Sunny, 54, explained what a big difference the procedure made after detailing what it was like when she underwent the surgery. “I feel better in my skin than I have ever felt,” she said.

The talk show co-host explained that her breasts were often something that she struggled with for her own body image, and she explained that she reached her breaking point about two years ago on The View. “When I was 16, I had a very bad body image, because I had double D boobs. I never thought they would get any bigger. I had kids. Thank you, Gabriel and Paloma. They became G’s,” she said. “As many of you know, for years on the show, I have worn a sports bra, a minimizer, and a binder all at the same time, so that I could wear clothing that I felt comfortable in, and finally, my back hurt so much.”

Sunny continued and said she put off getting the surgery after a conversation with her co-host Joy Behar. “Everything hurt so much, I finally asked Joy about it,” she explained. “I said, ‘I think I’m going to get a breast reduction,’ and then Joy says to me, ‘You could die with the anesthesia. Don’t do it.’ So I put it off for another two years.”

Despite Joy’s suggestion about anesthesia, Sunny continued and said her breaking point came when she had trouble fitting into the dress she wore to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and she decided to go through with the surgery. “The bra didn’t fit, and I cried, and I got a person that I didn’t know to put masking tape all over my boobs, so that I could finally go, and I couldn’t eat all night,” she said.

Sunny said that the surgery cost over $30,000 and took about five hours. She said that went from a G-cup to a C and also had some work done on her chin. She also explained that she had hired a private nurse after her husband said he didn’t want her to undergo the surgery. “My husband was against it. He said he didn’t want me to do it, that I was hot and sexy, just like I was. So I told him, I wasn’t asking him for permission or input. I was giving him information because I had agency over my body,” she said.

Toward the end of the segment, the View host spoke about how she felt better and echoed comments she made in the article about how she wanted to be honest with her fans about undergoing the treatment. Sunny had told People that at first she felt many celebrities were simply “clean eating,” rather than getting surgery, but later learned that many had procedures of their own. “A lot of them are taking something, or they’re getting plastic surgery. It’s their decision to keep it private,” she told the magazine. “I wanted to be really honest. And I’m so happy.”