Wendy Williams Reveals Plans To Get A Breast ‘Reduction’ After 25 Lb. Weight Loss: ‘I’m Having Fun’ 

Wendy Williams has big plans ahead after she revealed her amazing 25 Lb. weight loss! After speaking with her doctor, the host revealed on her Sept. 22 show, that she plans to undergo a breast reduction.

Wendy Williams is only on her second new show of season 13 and she’s already spilling major tea — about herself! After the talk show host, 56, unveiled her 25 Lb. weight loss in her return to TV on Monday, she told her studio audience that she’s going under knife! She came to the conclusion after a recent doctor’s appointment, following her quarantine slim down.

“By the way, what I forgot to tell you guys yesterday when I was talking about those 25 pounds is that, my doctor, because I said how much do my boobs weigh? — So, he goes, ‘Like three pounds apiece,'” Wendy said on her talk show on Tuesday. “Well, I will get a reduction when I’d like to. But right now, I’m still having fun,” she admitted.

Wendy made her triumphant return to daytime television on Monday, September 21, after a 7-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on her award-winning talk show was temporarily shut down in March, when the global health crisis led to a nation-wide quarantine. To kick off season 13, Wendy stepped onto her set with a whole new look. She showed off her incredible 25-pound weight loss in a bright, yellow dress. As for how she shed the pounds? — Wendy revealed that she simply became “disgusted” with food.

“I didn’t do it on purpose,” she said about her weight loss. “I was cooking at first [during quarantine] and I was all good, I’m shoveling stuff in my mouth, I’m going out to eat — everything from hot dogs to lobster, king crab legs, all that stuff.” However, Wendy had a quick change of heart when it came to her relationship with food in quarantine.

“But then it became, ‘I’m done with food,’” she said. “Then I got my colonoscopy — TMI, look, I got it over quarantine and [the medical professional] asked me to get on the scale before they put me under and she told me the weight, and I said I haven’t weighed this little since high school,” Wendy recalled. Now she’s 25 pounds down and feeling “really good!”