Blake Lively Stuns In Red Bikini By The Pool In New Betty Buzz Ads: Photos

Blake Lively looked sexier than ever when she rocked a red bikini by the pool to promote her brand Betty Buzz.

August 18, 2023 12:19PM EDT
Image Credit: MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Blake Lively just spiced up the end of summer when she rocked a sexy red bikini in new ads for her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. The 35-year-old looked fabulous in the Instagram photos when she rocked a red bikini while her hair was also dyed red and in pigtails.

Blake Lively looked stunning in this cutout pink dress. (MJ Photos/Shutterstock)

Blake captioned the slideshow of photos, “Grapefruit @bettybuzz a real crowd pleaser.” In one photo, Blake rocked a tiny red bikini top with a see-through bright red visor. Blake’s spaghetti strap top featured an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and put her toned abs on full display. Her hair was tied back in two pigtails beneath the visor and she topped her look off with a bright red matte lip.

In the last photo, Blake showed off her full bikini which featured the same top and a pair of matching, high-waisted bottoms. Blake sat by the pool as she wore the two-piece while she showed off her curly red pigtails. Blake has been promoting her beverage brand all over Instagram and with each new flavor she’s promoted, she’s switched out her visor to match the color of the flavor.

When Blake isn’t busy promoting her brand, she still manages to look just as fabulous and she was recently out in Paris with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, when she rocked a flowy sundress. For the outing, Blake rocked a button-down Ba&sh Floral Midi Dress with a blue and white striped Aritzia Babaton Kahlo Jacket on top. She styled her look with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Gingham Pack Beige White sneakers, chunky high socks, and a pink Chanel Knock on Wood Flap Bag.

