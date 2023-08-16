Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, Looks All Grown Up With Curtain Bangs While Out With Mom Angelina

The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up so fast! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, are already 15 years old, and Vivienne looked every bit the teenager while out with Angie in New York City on Aug. 15. In photos, which you can see here, Vivienne appears to be growing out her bangs, as they now frame her forehead in a curtain style with a middle part. For the outing, she rocked a white, long-sleeved shirt and navy blue pants.

When Vivienne was photographed out with her mom and some of her siblings in June, she had regular bangs hanging into her eyes. Now, they’re much longer and are almost grown into the rest of her hair. Meanwhile, for the latest outing, Angie looked chic in a maxi dress with her hair clipped back into an updo. The ladies were getting into an SUV when paparazzi caught them on the busy NYC streets.

This outing comes just hours after news broke that Vivienne would be teaming up with Angelina to work on the upcoming Broadway production of The Outsiders. Angelina is a producer on the show, which was adapted from S.E. Hinton’s 1967 book and the subsequent 1983 film. The actress hired Vivienne to serve as her assistant, as the 15-year-old has a passion for theater.

“She isn’t focused on being the center of attention, but in being a support of other creatives,” Angelina said in a statement. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.” Angelina and Vivienne reportedly saw The Outsiders together at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year.

So far, no information about casting or an opening date for The Outsiders‘ Broadway debut has been confirmed. However, that news is expected to be announced “soon,” according to Deadline. “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production,” Angelina said. “I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now.”