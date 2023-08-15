Angelina Jolie Hires Daughter Vivienne, 15, To Be Her Assistant While Producing Broadway Show

Angelina Jolie is taking her teenage daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, under her wing for an upcoming project. Angelina will serve as producer on the upcoming Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, and Vivienne will be working right alongside her as an assistant. Angelina confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 15.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention, but in being a support of other creatives,” Angelina explained. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.” Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007, began her career as an actress, but eventually turned to producing.

Vivienne joined Angelina at the world premiere of The Outsiders musical at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year, which is what led the ladies to want to take on this venture. The 15-year-old and her twin brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt, are the youngest children of Angelina and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In addition to teh twins, Angie and Brad share another biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, as well as adopted children Zahara, 18, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 22.

“I feel very fortunate to be part of this special production,” Angelina added. “I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theater. I had not found a way back until now. I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaption of The Outsiders with the world.” The Outsiders started as a book, written by S.E. Hinton and published in 1967. It was adapted into a film in 1983.

Angelina and Brad’s kids have all taken on different interests now that they are getting older. Shiloh has proven to be a spectacular dancer, which was first seen in videos that surfaced of her in dance class in 2022. Meanwhile, Maddox and Pax worked with Angie on her next directorial venture for the movie Without Blood. Zahara is currently a student at Spelman College in her sophomore year.