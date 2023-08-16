Kate Middleton Wears Shoulder Baring Black Top On Casual Night Out At Music Festival: Photo

The Princess of Wales kept it casual in an all-black outfit as she attended the Houghton Music Festival in Norfolk, England.

Image Credit: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton kept things cool and low-key as she enjoyed the Houghton Festival over the weekend. The Princess of Wales, 41, was dressed casually in a black outfit, with a top that showed off her shoulders, as she chatted with some people at the festival. A fan snapped the photo of Kate and shared it on social media. She looked like she was having a nice time at the festival.

Along with the top, Kate matched it with a pair of black pants. She also rocked a set of large hooped earrings, as well as a pair of white sneakers for the festival. Her hair was styled in a very straight fashion, giving her a cool, laidback look for the weekend of music and art. The festival is held on the grounds of Houghton Hills estate and features an eclectic group of electronic music performers.

Kate has some of her own musical ability, and she showed off her talent by making a surprise appearance at the 2023 Eurovision song competition. She performed a cover of Ukrainian performer Kalush Orchestra’s 2022-winning song “Stefania.”

Kate Middleton looked like she was in good spirits as she attended the music festival. (Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)

While it’s not clear what artists Kate was excited to see at the festival, the Prince and Princess of Wales do regularly attend various public events, and it’s clear that she and Prince William are very big fans of a variety of different activities. Back in July, she attended the Wimbledon Cup tennis tournament, and she even presented Carlos Alcatraz with the trophy for winning.  As she gave him the award, she looked beautiful in a green dress.

Kate and William both clearly enjoy sporting events, whether its watching or getting to participate themselves. She got to enjoy a short match against tennis great Roger Federer back in June, and it looked like she had a blast. William also enjoys polo, and he was spotted giving the Princess of Wales a kiss after one of his own games, as she greeted him on the field.

