Kate Middleton Beams As She Awards The Wimbledon Cup To Winner Carlos Alcaraz: Photos

Kate Middleton has been taking Wimbledon by storm and her latest outfit to award the winner, Carlos Alcaraz, the Wimbledon Cup, was gorgeous. The 41-year-old opted to wear an emerald green fitted midi dress that showed off her fabulous figure, while her brown hair was down in a perfect blowout.

For the Wimbledon final on July 16, Kate rocked a bright green Roland Mouret Short Sleeve Stretch Cady Midi Dress that was skintight and cinched in at her tiny waist. She styled the green frock with an Emmy London Natasha Clutch Bag in Blush, a pair of Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps in Bisque Suede, a Halcyon Days Salamander Torque Forget-Me-Not & Gold Bangle, Milina Green Onyx Gemstone Earrings in Gold Plated Sterling Silver, and a pair of Victoria Beckham Square Frame Sunglasses.

Kate was positively beaming as she awarded the winner of the tennis match with the Wimbledon Cup. Kate has been loving green lately and a day before the final match, she attended Wimbledon again when she wore a lime green Self-Portrait Lime Boucle Collared Chiffon Midi Dress. The top half of the dress featured a short-sleeve tweed blazer peplum top with a tiny belt cinched around her waist.

The bottom half of the dress flowed into a pleated midi skirt which she accessorized with the same blush purse, pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Sling 85 Pumps in Nude Suede, a Halcyon Days Salamander Torque Bracelet in Aquamarine, and a pair of Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Pearl Stud Earrings. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down and parted to the side while the top half was pulled back. A sultry smokey eye and nude glossy lip tied her look together.