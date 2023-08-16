Ellen DeGeneres Cuddles Up To Wife Portia De Rossi On Their 15th Anniversary: I’m So Blessed

Happy anniversary Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi! The comedian and former actress celebrated 15 years of marriage on Wednesday, Aug. 16. To celebrate, the former talk show host, 65, posted a cute photo of herself and her wife, 50, on a boat with a scenic ocean behind them on Instagram. The two looked so in love as they celebrated their marriage!

In the photo, Ellen rocked an all-black look as she cozied up to Portia. The Arrested Development star sported a colorful cardigan with an intricate design over an all-white outfit, and they both stood barefoot on the boat’s deck with a rock formation in the background. Fans and fellow celebrities left kind messages and congratulations for the happy couple in the comments!

Ellen penned a short and sweet tribute to Portia, who she’s been married to since 2008, in the caption. “To my wife of 15 years- I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it,” she wrote. “Happy Anniversary.”

Since The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in 2022, Ellen and Portia have been a little more low-key recently. Still, Ellen did post a sweet selfie of the two of them on her Instagram back in June, and the couple did renew their vows in February. The comedian revealed that Portia surprised her at her birthday party with an impromptu vow renewal ceremony, said by Kris Jenner, with tons of celebrity guests like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Brandi Carlile, who also performed.

Ellen and Portia have been together since 2004, and when they renewed their vows, Portia sweetly said that she thinks the world of her wife. “I thought what greater accomplishment could I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent and incredible as you,” she said. “How lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for who I am. Who loves me for I am. It’s you. It always has been.”